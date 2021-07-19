Joseph Guzman, 28, has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of a Hanford man, and is awaiting sentencing.
Guzman was convicted Thursday at Kings County Superior Court of brutally killing Samuel Carson, 54, after just over an hour of deliberation by the jury, and following a 4-day trial. His conviction came one year and one week after Carson's death.
On July 10, 2020, deputies from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Hardcastle Drive in Hanford for the report of a deceased male, where they found Carson's body. Leads were developed and video evidence was recovered that identified Guzman as the suspect in the killing.
According to Sgt. Nathan Ferrier, public information officer for the KCSCO, Guzman and Carson met via the dating app Grindr, and had been seeing each other on and off for about a year. When Guzman lost his wallet, he is reported to have claimed that Carson stole it, leading to several visits to the victim’s house to demand its return.
On July 8, 2020, Guzman reportedly stole Carson’s phone in an effort to get his wallet back. An argument broke out, leading to an altercation in which Guzman bludgeoned Carter with a baseball bat, cut his throat and left the scene.
On July 11, KCSO detectives located Guzman at a residence in the 600 block of Miller Street in Corcoran. He was arrested without incident.
“Obviously, with a homicide investigation, there’s a lot of steps and things to process and leads to follow, and they did a great job,” Ferrier said of the detectives. “And in conjunction with the Kings County District Attorney’s Office, who also did a great job taking the case to court. Both entities working together did a marvelous job and we’re very, very pleased with the outcome of the trial.”
Guzman is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 12 for sentencing.
