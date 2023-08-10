A known white supremacist group dropped racist flyers in Ziploc bags weighted with rocks on the driveways of residents in the northeast area of Hanford overnight Wednesday, according to Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever.

“They [the white supremacist group distributing the flyers] know their bad behavior is not tolerated, and they’re cowards,” Sever said. “They do it under the veil of darkness, when they can’t be seen and when they can’t be confronted, because most people in our community do not have this point of view.”

The flyers, printed in black ink on white paper, sought to generate support for the group which was identified in the flyer. 

