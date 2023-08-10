A known white supremacist group dropped racist flyers in Ziploc bags weighted with rocks on the driveways of residents in the northeast area of Hanford overnight Wednesday, according to Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever.
“They [the white supremacist group distributing the flyers] know their bad behavior is not tolerated, and they’re cowards,” Sever said. “They do it under the veil of darkness, when they can’t be seen and when they can’t be confronted, because most people in our community do not have this point of view.”
The flyers, printed in black ink on white paper, sought to generate support for the group which was identified in the flyer.
Officers threw away over 30 flyers, Sever said, but the Hanford Police Department didn’t have the manpower to go house-to-house on Friday to throw away every single flyer, he said.
Police are asking anyone with information about who distributed the flyers to contact the department at (559) 585-2540.
Sever said the department received information that the group distributed the flyers by driving a darker colored, black sedan slowly through neighborhoods during the middle of the night and tossing the bags out the window of the vehicle.
Without an underlying criminal offense, the content of the flyers does not constitute a crime by itself, according to the police department.
Hate speech is protected by the First Amendment, according to the American Library Association, but Sever said the identities of the people distributing the flyers could be useful information for future investigations.
“We’re looking at the future and identifying those individuals and being able to know who they are and what they do,” Sever said. “If something else does happen where we have a hate crime, then we have one of the first places that we’ll look.”
Members of the group were spotted holding banners with Nazi imagery and distributing pamphlets in San Luis Obispo at the end of July, according to an article in the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The Sun-Gazette Newspaper reported that the group distributed flyers in Visalia twice last month.
The flyers shown in the Sun-Gazette have identical imagery and phrasing to the flyers discovered in Hanford on Thursday.
Sever said he believes the group was deliberately trying to seed divisiveness.
“Our entire nation is founded on the differences of people,” Sever said. “It’s those very differences that make our nation and our community great. If you have one person making every decision, that’s a really bad thing because it impacts a wide variety of people," he said. "We’re all children of God, and that’s what I believe.”