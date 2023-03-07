The year 2022 saw 787 felony cases come through the Lemoore Police Department, an increase from 737 felony cases in 2021, according to the Lemoore Police Department's annual report.
The report, released last week, covers crime statistics, training hours, volunteer hours and specific units within the department.
“Every year, we do our best to improve stuff like response time, citations, stuff we can physically make a difference in,” said Lieutenant Matthew Smith. “Overall, for our numbers, I think we did quite well. If you look at felony cases, misdemeanor cases, I think we did well. I’d be proud to put my name on that annual report, and I think it’s a reflection of the hard work of the officers and the department in general.”
In addition to felonies, the department handled 2,057 misdemeanor cases in 2022, an uptick from 1,656 misdemeanor cases in 2021. Assault cases in Lemoore were up as well, while burglary, auto theft and robbery dropped slightly.
“Years are different,” Smith said. “Some years are a little more violent than others, property crimes versus crimes against people. I don’t have a specific answer for this year.”
Traffic citations, including moving violations, warnings and other violations all increased significantly in 2022. Of all traffic citations, though, parking citations went up the most — 601 citations were issued, representing a 352 percent increase over the 115 issued in 2021.
With vehicle crashes in Lemoore up in 2022, Smith said that there would be a direct reflection of that increase in enforcement.
“The more traffic we pull, the more violators that are contacted, warned or cited, it’s a preventive measure to make that individual change a behavior such as speeding or paying attention more, and that will directly result in less traffic accidents,” Smith said.
Smith said he has high hopes for the department’s recent investment in the Gracie Survival Tactics program — the department's instructors are certified in Gracie Survival Tactics, a Jiu-Jitsu based program that Smith hopes will result in less use of force.
“It’s my opinion that the people we protect expect us to get more proficient with our hands-on training,” Smith said. “We don’t want to be able to jump to a use of force or a lethal weapon when we have proficient, less lethal training."