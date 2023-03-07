The year 2022 saw 787 felony cases come through the Lemoore Police Department, an increase from 737 felony cases in 2021, according to the Lemoore Police Department's annual report.

The report, released last week, covers crime statistics, training hours, volunteer hours and specific units within the department.

“Every year, we do our best to improve stuff like response time, citations, stuff we can physically make a difference in,” said Lieutenant Matthew Smith. “Overall, for our numbers, I think we did quite well. If you look at felony cases, misdemeanor cases, I think we did well. I’d be proud to put my name on that annual report, and I think it’s a reflection of the hard work of the officers and the department in general.”

Associate Editor / Reporter