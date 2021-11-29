Police are asking for assistance and information in solving a homicide that took place in Corcoran over the Thanksgiving weekend.
On Sunday at approximately 8:17 p.m., a Corcoran Police officer heard several gunshots while patrolling in the 1200 block of Dairy Avenue. The officer began checking the area and was flagged down by subjects in the Willow Lakes Apartments who reported hearing four or five gunshots inside the Willow Lakes complex.
The officer located a 26-year-old-male subject who was suffering from a gunshot wound in his torso area. The officer rendered life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information regarding this homicide is encouraged to contact Sgt. Gabriel Padama at (559) 992-5151 extension 1269.
