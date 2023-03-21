Police and family members are searching for a Hanford teenager who went missing nine days ago and is believed to be in the Avenal area.
Ariel Coronado, 15, is believed to be a runaway, and as of Monday afternoon, at an unknown location in Avenal, according to Avenal Police Chief Robert Nevarez. Nevarez said that although the Avenal Police Department is assisting in the search, the case falls in Hanford's jurisdiction.
“We just want to bring her home, so we can help her, keep her safe,” said Debra Cervantes, one of Coronado’s aunts. “If somebody knows where she is, they don’t need to say who they are. We’ve been hearing too that people don’t want to get involved and this and that. We don’t need to have them be involved. We just need to know where she is.”
According to another aunt, Amy Barron, Coronado went to the park with her friend nine days ago. When Coronado’s friend came back crying, she would only say that Coronado wasn’t coming back. Since then, messages have been appearing on Coronado’s social media account, but Barron and Cervantes don’t know if the messages are from Coronado or are being coerced. The aunts describe some of the things that are being said on the social media page as strange.
“She’s very loved,” Barron said. “She’s so loved, and I really, really hope she knows that. We love her so much, and we would go to the ends of the world for that kid.”
Cervantes asked anyone with information to call the police.
“We’re all coming together and just praying and hoping if she is running away, please come home,” Barron said. “We will work through this.”
Support Division Lieutenant at the Hanford Police Department James Lutz confirmed that Coronado was a reported missing person and that the investigation for the case is ongoing as of Tuesday morning.
“They are terrified,” Barron said of Coronado’s parents. “They are so scared. We are all terrified. They even went to walk around neighborhoods, put flyers up for her. They went door to door in Avenal and passed out flyers there too.”
Barron said they hadn't received any significant information since Coronado went missing.
“It’s been 8 days,” Barron said Monday night. “A lot can happen in that amount of time.”