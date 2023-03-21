Ariel Coronado

Ariel Coronado holds an infant in this undated picture. The teenager has been reported missing by her family.

 Photo Courtesy of Amy Barron

Police and family members are searching for a Hanford teenager who went missing nine days ago and is believed to be in the Avenal area.

Ariel Coronado, 15, is believed to be a runaway, and as of Monday afternoon, at an unknown location in Avenal, according to Avenal Police Chief Robert Nevarez. Nevarez said that although the Avenal Police Department is assisting in the search, the case falls in Hanford's jurisdiction.

“We just want to bring her home, so we can help her, keep her safe,” said Debra Cervantes, one of Coronado’s aunts. “If somebody knows where she is, they don’t need to say who they are. We’ve been hearing too that people don’t want to get involved and this and that. We don’t need to have them be involved. We just need to know where she is.”

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you