One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison.
Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
“My grandfather was a kind man,” Biletnikoff said. “No one ever had anything bad to say about him.”
Harrison, who was 82 when he was murdered, was friendly to the workers of the local shops he visited daily, Biletnikoff said, adding that Harrison would regularly present roses from his garden to the workers of the local Circle K. Those workers cried when informed about Harrison’s fate, Biletnikoff said.
He could also be seen regularly sharing a hamburger with trusty sidekick, E.T., his small terrier, in the parking lot of his neighborhood McDonald’s.
On Aug. 3, 1992, Phillip Clark Watts entered Harrison’s home and brutally murdered him, stabbing him 63 times in the face, neck and chest, as well as leaving bite marks on his shoulder. Watts also attacked E.T., inflicting broken ribs and other injuries that the dog would ultimately survive.
“What [Watts] did was horrific; What he did and what he took – from all of us,” Biletnikoff said.
Watts, now in his 50s, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 26 years to life. He has been denied parole in 2011 and 2017. He was not expected to be up for parole again until 2024, but has requested an expedited hearing.
“There can never be any semblance of closure whenever we’re dragged back for parole hearings. We’re forced to relive the murder each time,” said Biletnikoff, who was 26 at the time of the murder.
Biletnikoff hopes to raise awareness and signatures in an effort to have Watts’ parole denied a third time. She has gotten hundreds of digital co-signers online at www.change.org as well as more hand-written letters to the parole board offering pleas to keep Harrison’s killer in prison.
“I’m not only protecting my family, I’m trying to protect the community,” Biletnikoff said, adding that she believes that Watts is still a threat to the community and comparing the brutality of his crime to that of the infamous Manson family murders.
Local law enforcement officials are also making their voices heard ahead of the Dec 14 parole hearing, agreeing that Watts still poses a threat to the safety of the Hanford community. Biletnikoff said that Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever opposes Watts' parole, as does Kings County Sheriff David Robinson.
“Mr. Harrison was denied the opportunity to live a peaceful retirement by Phillip Watts and his life was cut short, due to Watt’s senseless and callous actions,” wrote Robinson in a letter submitted to the parole board in October. “The release of Phillip Watts into our community would have a devastating and rippling effect. His age at the time of the crime, makes him still a man capable of [doing] violent harm in our community. I strongly request he not be granted parole.”