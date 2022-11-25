One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison.

Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.

“My grandfather was a kind man,” Biletnikoff said. “No one ever had anything bad to say about him.”

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you