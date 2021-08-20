Law enforcement has made arrests regarding illegal activities at a store in Corcoran, following an investigation.
According to a press release from the Corcoran Police Department, reports were received regarding illegal marijuana sales at Corcoran Clothing Supply, located 1108 Chase Ave. Through the investigation it was determined that the sales were happening, and that possible illegal gambling was also occurring at the store.
Investigators were able to determine the owner of the store, Abdo Numi, had an active Kings County warrant for his arrest for conspiracy and illegal gambling. Investigators also learned Corcoran Clothing and Supply was being operated by Nasir Numi and Abdo.
Investigators obtained a search warrant to search the business and vehicles for evidence of marijuana sales and illegal gambling. While serving the search warrant Nasir was found to be in possession of a firearm, and in possession of marijuana packaged for sale inside of his vehicle and inside of the business.
Nasir was subsequently arrested for possession of marijuana for sale. Shortly after serving the search warrant, Abdo arrived at the Corcoran Police Department inquiring why his store was searched by the Corcoran Police Department. Abdo was placed under arrest for his active Kings County warrant and for possession of marijuana for sale, as a result of the search warrant at Corcoran Clothing and Supply.
Both Abdo and Nasir were later cited for possession of marijuana for sale and Abdo was also cited for his warrant. Anyone who has any information regarding illegal gambling and/or marijuana sales from Corcoran Clothing and Supply is encouraged to contact Sgt. Gabriel Padama at the Corcoran Police Department (559)992-5151.
