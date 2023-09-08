Juvenile Center sign
A sign near the parking lot of the Kings County Juvenile Center.  A new report from state disability advocates at Disability Rights California and Disability Rights Advocates claims that juveniles at the Kings County Juvenile Detention center are often subjected to overuse of pepper spray and unnecessary physical abuse.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

The report alleges that youths were often pepper sprayed directly in the face for relatively minor infractions, such as talking back, and then left alone in their cells for a long period of time without any chemical decontamination wipes.

“Our intent with this report is to call on Kings County to reform the horrific conditions in the Juvenile Center,” said Melinda Bird, Senior Litigation Counsel at Disability Rights California. “Juvenile detention facilities across the nation have prohibited the use of pepper spray and other traumatizing practices, and Kings County should do the same.”

