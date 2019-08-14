EARLIMART — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects or stolen property in a carjacking at gunpoint case.
On Aug. 8, TCSO deputies were called to the area of Avenue 24 and Road 144 in Earlimart for a carjacking.
During the investigation, detectives said they discovered the victim had pulled over in the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 160 to tie down straps to the vehicle he was hauling, which was a black 1980 T-top Chevy Camaro with two doors and custom rims, license plate #8JAT767.
While the victim was on the side of the road, Sheriff’s officials said a car pulled over in front of him and four people got out and approached him. They said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and held him at gunpoint, while another fled the area with the victim’s truck.
The victim’s truck is described as a light gray 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 with black and chrome rims, license plate #8Z79007. The attached car trailer was a black dual axel flatbed trailer with a black metal tool box and a Summit Winch. The trailer’s license plate number is #4PV3957.
The victim was then ordered into the suspect’s vehicle, which he described to deputies as a white 2007 lifted four-door truck with off-road tires and brown camouflage seat covers.
Officials said the suspects were last seen heading eastbound on Avenue 24 from Road 144, where they dropped off the victim in a remote area of Tulare County.
In total, deputies said the victim’s estimated loss was $37,500. At this point, the identities of the suspects remain unknown and detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying them or finding any of the stolen property.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Javier Guerrero or Sergeant Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit at 802-9523 or 733-6218, (800) 808-0488 or the Tip Now Line at 725-4194 or by e-mail tcso@tipnow.com.
