Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Unit have arrested 36 year old Guadalupe Gonzalez of San Joaquin, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of forceable rape, oral copulation and sodomy and is not eligible for bail at this time, according to a release.
On the morning of Oct. 26, a local hospital made a report to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office that they were in contact with a woman who said a man had raped her. Deputies contacted the victim and collected information about the attack. The victim explained that she had met this man, later identified as Guadalupe Gonzalez, online with the intention of going on a date. However, this “date” would quickly escalate and turn violent. The woman met Gonzalez at an apartment in the city of San Joaquin, according to reports.
During their time together, Gonzalez reportedly took the woman’s cell phone from her, held a handgun to her, then forcibly raped her. Gonzalez later ordered her into his vehicle and drove her to a rural area of Fresno County, according to the report.
Once parked, he is alleged to have forcibly raped the woman again. Afterwards, Gonzalez allegedly threw the woman’s phone into an orchard and ordered her out of his tan colored, two-door Chevy Tahoe.
Once Gonzalez drove away, the victim called a friend to get a ride home. She later decided to go to the hospital. Once the hospital contacted the Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Sex Crimes Unit got involved in the case. Working with patrol deputies who had spoken with the victim, detectives gathered evidence to help identify the suspect, authorities said.
This information would lead detectives to locating a tan, two-door Chevy Tahoe and eventually Guadalupe Gonzalez. Detectives arrested Gonzalez, interviewed him and booked him into jail.
