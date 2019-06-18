{{featured_button_text}}
Kings County Sheriff Department

HANFORD — A Kings County deputy was involved in a shooting outside Hanford early Tuesday morning that left at least one person injured, said the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 a.m., a deputy made a traffic stop in the area of state Route 43 between Idaho and Jackson avenues.

Though the following events are still unclear, the stop led to two males in the car getting shot at. At least one suspect was confirmed to be hit, officials said.

Authorities said both men were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unavailable.

Sheriff’s officials are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to release more information and give an update on the situation.

The deputy involved in the incident was uninjured.

Further information on the shooting will be provided on Wednesday, June 19.

