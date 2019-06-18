HANFORD — A Kings County deputy was involved in a shooting outside Hanford early Tuesday morning that left at least one person injured, said the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 6 a.m., a deputy made a traffic stop in the area of state Route 43 between Idaho and Jackson avenues.
Though the following events are still unclear, the stop led to two males in the car getting shot at. At least one suspect was confirmed to be hit, officials said.
Authorities said both men were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unavailable.
Sheriff’s officials are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to release more information and give an update on the situation.
The deputy involved in the incident was uninjured.
Further information on the shooting will be provided on Wednesday, June 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.