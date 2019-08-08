{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff’s officials are looking for a man who has not returned to the Kings County Jail after being temporarily released.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies said 43-year-old Johnny Castaneda was released from the Kings County Jail pursuant to a court-ordered “compassionate release.” They said Castaneda was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Aug. 4.

Pursuant to the court order, officials said Castaneda was supposed to return to the Kings County Jail at 5 p.m. that same day.

In a press release sent Thursday morning, deputies said Castaneda has not yet returned to the Kings County Jail and his whereabouts are unknown.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Castaneda’s arrest. If anyone sees or comes into contact with Castaneda, call the Kings County Sheriff's Office at 852-2720.

