Deputies: Men shot at vehicle after collision

ARMONA — Two men have been arrested for shooting at another vehicle following a minor car accident, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 17, KCSO deputies responded to the area of Hume Avenue and Manzanita Street in Armona for a shooting investigation.
Once deputies arrived on scene, they determined the victims, a 28-year-old male and a 20-year-old female, were driving northbound on Manzanita Street in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup with their 7-month-old daughter.
In front of the Silverado was a Toyota Corolla being driven by 21-year-old Adam Hernandez, with 20-year-old Robert Collins as the front passenger and another male passenger in the backseat, officials said.
While driving on Manzanita Street, Sheriff’s officials said the two vehicles collided for an unknown reason, causing no damage. They said Collins then exited the Toyota and fired approximately three shots from a semiautomatic handgun at the occupants in the Silverado.
One of the rounds fired from Collins hit a rear column of the Toyota, shattering the back window, officials said, and a second shot struck the hood of the Silverado.
Deputies said none of the rounds fired stuck or injured the occupants of the Silverado.
At a later time, Kings County Sheriff’s detectives said they contacted Collins who went into the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed. They said he subsequently confessed to the crime and was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, drive-by shooting and shooting at an inhabited vehicle.
On Wednesday, Kings County Sheriff’s detectives said they conducted a high risk felony stop on a vehicle Hernandez was a passenger in. They said Hernandez was arrested without incident and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of various charges.
The case is currently under investigation, anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Trent Janes at (559) 852-4603.