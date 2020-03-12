Deputies: Men shot at vehicle after collision

ARMONA — Two men have been arrested for shooting at another vehicle following a minor car accident, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 17, KCSO deputies responded to the area of Hume Avenue and Manzanita Street in Armona for a shooting investigation.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they determined the victims, a 28-year-old male and a 20-year-old female, were driving northbound on Manzanita Street in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup with their 7-month-old daughter.

In front of the Silverado was a Toyota Corolla being driven by 21-year-old Adam Hernandez, with 20-year-old Robert Collins as the front passenger and another male passenger in the backseat, officials said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While driving on Manzanita Street, Sheriff’s officials said the two vehicles collided for an unknown reason, causing no damage. They said Collins then exited the Toyota and fired approximately three shots from a semiautomatic handgun at the occupants in the Silverado.

One of the rounds fired from Collins hit a rear column of the Toyota, shattering the back window, officials said, and a second shot struck the hood of the Silverado.

Deputies said none of the rounds fired stuck or injured the occupants of the Silverado.