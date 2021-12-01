A vehicular burglary call resulted in one arrest, but another suspect is still at large.
On Friday, Nov. 19 at approximately 10:10 p.m., deputies from the Kings County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the KC Bowl in Hanford to investigate a vehicle burglary. The victim stated that while he and his family were enjoying an evening of bowling, the rear window of their vehicle had been shattered and a backpack stolen. There were various items in the backpack including several debit cards. Numerous fraudulent charges from local businesses were reportedly posted to the victim's bank account while they were bowling.
The following day, the investigating deputy contacted the businesses and obtained video surveillance of two suspects purchasing merchandise with one of the stolen debit cards. The video surveillance showed the suspects leaving in a gray Ford Focus.
The deputy searched the surrounding area near KC Bowl and located a gray Ford Focus that matched the one seen earlier in the video in the 9000 block of East Lacey Boulevard.
The deputy contacted the owner of the Ford and discovered a subject named Sean Ryan had allegedly driven the vehicle during the time of the incident. The deputy made contact with Ryan who reportedly saw he was the same person in the video making purchases with the stolen debit card. Additionally, the deputy discovered merchandise from one of the store purchases in the trunk of the Ford.
Ryan reportedly admitted to possessing a small amount of methamphetamine and a syringe in his pants pocket and told authorities he used the syringe to inject heroin.
Ryan was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail for possessing illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The burglary and theft investigation was forwarded to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office for review of prosecution. The charges of vehicle burglary, vandalism, false personation and credit card larceny were suggested for Ryan as well.
Authorities are still attempting to identify the second suspect.
