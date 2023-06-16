Hanford
Suspects arrested in teen's shooting
Hanford Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting of a 15-year-old this week, 20-year-old Isac Canchola-Rizo and a 15-year-old male juvenile.
Earlier this week, Hanford Police said that the teen had been discovered with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Hoover Way on June 12 after reports of gunshots in the area. The victim was air lifted to Fresno Regional Medical Center, where he was in critical condition on Friday morning.
Canchola-Rizo was arrested on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participating in a criminal street gang and murder. He is being held at Kings County Jail without bail. The juvenile was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on charges of murder.
Public help sought locating domestic violence suspect
Hanford Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding Cesar Ledesma, a suspect in a recent domestic violence incident in Lemoore.
After witnessing a driver in a silver Chrysler 300, later identified as Ledesma, ignore a red light, Hanford police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver ignored the lights and sirens and reportedly led the Hanford officers on a pursuit, evading capture by driving at varying speeds and disabling the vehicle’s lights.
The pursuit continued for 1.5 miles through the City of Hanford when Ledesma abandoned his vehicle at the 1200 block of Green Street and fled into a residence.
Officers pursued Ledesma into the home but lost sight of him after entering the living room. The officers maintained their positions until additional officers arrived to help with the search, but Ledesma was not found inside the residence. Officers discovered a firearm on the passenger floorboard of Ledesma’s vehicle, along with a wallet containing identification.
Hanford Police ask anyone with information to Ledesma's whereabouts to contact the police department at (559)585-2540.
Man on rooftop of Marshals building arrested for burglary
Aaron Thomason, 44, was arrested on the rooftop of the Marshals building on North 12th Avenue on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools after Hanford Police reportedly saw him try to breach the rooftop hatch of the store.
At 3:41 a.m. on June 11, employees from the building called police after they said they could hear someone trying to get into the store from the hatch on the rooftop. Officers arrived and set up a perimeter around Marshals, gaining access to the roof with the help of Hanford Fire.
Police say that's when they saw Thomason trying to breach the rooftop hatch to the Marshals and located burglary tools nearby. Thomason was booked into Kings County Jail.
Police found he had warrants for possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of a narcotic. His bail is $80,000.
Man arrested for unlawful sexual intercourse with minor
Logan Duarte, 21, was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on charges related to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to officials.
Hanford officers responded to the report of a runaway 16-year-old juvenile from the Inspiring Pathways group home. Staff members at the home said the teen had initially left the residence with staff permission but returned briefly before leaving a second time without consent. Staff discovered the victim had been communicating with Duarte through her computer.
Police efforts to locate Duarte and the victim led them to Duarte’s residence on the 1700 block of West Merritt Street. Police say that Duarte initially claimed the victim was at Harbor Freight, but officers learned that the victim was inside Duarte’s bedroom.
After entering the residence, officers found the minor in Duarte’s bedroom. Police say they learned from the victim during interviews that the two had engaged in sexual relations while at Duarte's residence.
Duarte was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail. His bail was set at $160,000.
Cell-phone video captures assault with hammer
Hanford Police arrested 26-year-old Miranda Cornejo after a witness' cell-phone video captured Cornejo seemingly attacking Surenia Barriga with a hammer.
Hanford officers responded to reports of a possible stabbing on June 10 and discovered Barriga under the carport of the Western States Inn. Barriga had a significant laceration on her face and believed it resulted from the suspect’s use of knife. She identified the suspect as Cornejo and told officers that an altercation had taken place at the carport entrance of the Western States Inn.
Officers located a witness who captured the incident on their cellphone, which showed Cornejo hitting Barriga in the face. Cornejo and Barriga were seen wrestling and striking one another, and Cornejo fled the scene.
Cornejo was apprehended without incident. She was booked into the Kings County Jail but has since been released.
Man arrested after 60 mph chase through neighborhood
Jose Romero Pacheco has been arrested on a felony charge of evading and obstructing a police officer after a chase with police in which they say Pacheco reached 60 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood.
Police tried to stop a vehicle near 11th Avenue and Davis on June 15 for an inoperable brake light. The driver, which police later identified as Pacheco, did not yield to officers and attempted to evade their pursuit. He led police through residential neighborhoods around Hanford-Armona Road and Manor Drive at speeds around 60 miles per hour.
Pacheco reportedly abandoned the vehicle in the 500 block of Kimballl Street and fled on foot, jumping fences into backyards in the area. After establishing a perimeter of the neighborhood, Police say they located Pacheco on the roof of one of the residences. After seeing he was surrounded, Pacheco peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody.
Pacheco was booked into Kings County Jail and had an outstanding warrant for a violence charge. His bail was set at $130,000.