LEMOORE — Juan Gonzales, a suspect the first murder in Lemoore since 2017, faced court Tuesday to schedule a pretrial conference and preliminary hearing.
Gonzales’ pretrial conference is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 26 and his preliminary hearing is at 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Kings County Superior Court.
The Lemoore resident is considering an offer of a three year prison sentence for only one of his dozen charges, according to Kings County Superior Court Judge Donna Tarter. But the offer is still under discussion, she said in court Tuesday.
Gonzales is one of two suspects in the June 16 murder of Armondo Zamora.
On June 16, Lemoore Police officers responded to a call of gunshots heard around 10:30 p.m. and a disturbance involving several subjects at the 900 block of Avocado Drive in Lemoore.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area at the time of the call and found 31-year-old Zamora inside with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
After an investigation, police arrested 26-year-old Gonzales along with 24-year-old Ricardo Galvan a few days later on charges including first-degree murder.
Galvan’s pretrial conference and preliminary hearing will be scheduled at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 21 at Kings County Superior Court.
