Couple arrested for child endangerment, drug sales

LEMOORE — A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, among other charges, after investigators found evidence of drugs for sale in their home, Lemoore Police Department officials said.

On Thursday, the department’s investigations unit was made aware of potential marijuana sales and child endangerment occurring in the 700 block of Carla Drive.

With the assistance of Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, officials said a search warrant was obtained. Investigators from LPD and the task force served a search warrant on the residence in the city of Lemoore.

Upon service of the search warrant, investigators contacted 34-year-old Alex Huie and 24-year-old Teresa Franco Pena.

During a search of the residence, police said evidence of marijuana sales was located as well as psychedelic mushrooms. Police said the total value of the marijuana-based product was $300,000.

Upon further investigation, officials said over $30,000 in cash was also located and seized.

Investigators said they determined that the child in the residence was in danger, so Child Protective Services was contacted and the child was turned over to them.

Authorities said Huie and Franco Pena were transported to the Kings County Jail, where they were booked on suspicion of child endangerment, sale of material containing controlled substance, and possession of marijuana for sale. Their bail was set at $75,000.

