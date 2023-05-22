A man Corcoran Police say was connected with a shooting that occurred on Feb. 25 at the Take 10 Deli, 1400 Dairy Ave., was arrested Saturday.
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Feb. 25, but they did not find any evidence that caused them to believe anyone had been stuck by gunfire, according to reports at the time. Corcoran detectives subsequently took over the scene, where Corcoran Police say Vincent Zamarripa was identified as one of the shooters.
An arrest warrant for Zamarripa was subsequently issued as a felon possessing a firearm. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Zamarripa on Saturday and he was booked into Kings County Jail with no bail for numerous warrants.