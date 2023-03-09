Corcoran Police detained suspicious persons sitting in a vehicle on the 1500 block of Whitley Avenue Wednesday at 3:56 p.m.

The suspects, identified as Christopher Martinez, 33, and Gabriel Pelayo, 28, were reportedly sitting in a van upon the officer's arrival.

During the investigation, officers at the scene reportedly located a 9 mm handgun in the door where Martinez was seated. Officers also located a loaded firearm in the back seat area near Pelayo.

Tags

Recommended for you