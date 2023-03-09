Corcoran Police detained suspicious persons sitting in a vehicle on the 1500 block of Whitley Avenue Wednesday at 3:56 p.m.
The suspects, identified as Christopher Martinez, 33, and Gabriel Pelayo, 28, were reportedly sitting in a van upon the officer's arrival.
During the investigation, officers at the scene reportedly located a 9 mm handgun in the door where Martinez was seated. Officers also located a loaded firearm in the back seat area near Pelayo.
The reported firearm in the back seat did not have a serial number.
Upon further investigation, officers learned Martinez is a previously convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.
Officers also discovered that Martinez was allegedly in possession of cocaine.
Charges are currently being sought on Pelayo for being in possession of a ghost gun, and possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
Martinez was transported and booked into the Corcoran Police Department jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possession of cocaine.
Martinez was later transported and booked into the Kings County Jail.
He is being held on $75,000 bail.