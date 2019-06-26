CORCORAN — Corcoran Police arrested a woman and man, both from San Luis Obispo County, for vehicle theft after they were found to be with a recently-stolen vehicle.
Just before 4 a.m. Monday, Corcoran Police officers contacted a male and female walking together along Highway 43 near Pickerrel Avenue carrying a gas can.
The woman was later identified as 25-year-old Breanna Nicole Bulgara and the man was later identified as 29-year-old Mike Joseph Martinez.
Bulgara and Martinez told officers their vehicle had run out of gas on Highway 43 and they were trying to walk to the nearest gas station. They also told officers that they were from San Luis Obispo County and were traveling to Fresno.
Police said they located a parked SUV on the side of the road on Highway 43 in the area where both subjects were contacted. They discovered the vehicle, a 2004 Lexus, had been reported stolen to the San Luis Obispo Police Department on June 21.
Bulgara and Martinez were arrested and found to be in possession of narcotics paraphernalia, officials said. Officers also located additional narcotics paraphernalia inside the stolen Lexus, as well as property belonging to Bulgara and Martinez.
The stolen Lexus was towed from the scene and officials said the owner was contacted about the recovery.
During the investigation, police said they learned Bulgara had provided a false name to officers and had used her sister’s name during the initial contact.
Authorities said Bulgara and Martinez were charged with vehicle theft, possession of stolen property worth over $950 and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bulgara was also charged with providing a false name to a peace officer.
Officials said both Bulgara and Martinez were booked at the Kings County Jail. Bulgara’s bail was set at $45,000, while Martinez’s bail was set at $40,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.