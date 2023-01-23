Corcoran Police arrested 30-year-old Peter Vasquez on charges of entering a dwelling and indecent exposure Saturday night.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue for a report of a Hispanic male who entered a residence and exposed himself to the resident.
When officers arrived the man had already fled the scene. Through further investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as Vasquez.
Later that evening Corcoran Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Letts Avenue for a report a prowler, who was later identified as Vasquez.
Vasquez was reportedly circling around the house and broke into the back yard. Once in the back yard Vasquez was allegedly peeping into bedroom windows. The homeowner confronted Vasquez and was able to detain him until officers arrived at the scene and take him into custody.
Vasquez was booked into the Kings County Jail for entering an occupied dwelling and exposing himself.
His bail was set at $20,000.