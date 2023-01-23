Peter Vasquez

Peter Vasquez

 King's County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

Corcoran Police arrested 30-year-old Peter Vasquez on charges of entering a dwelling and indecent exposure Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue for a report of a Hispanic male who entered a residence and exposed himself to the resident.

When officers arrived the man had already fled the scene. Through further investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as Vasquez.

