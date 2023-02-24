Adrian Castillo

 Contributed

Corcoran Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Brokaw Avenue on Thursday at 6:57 p.m. after a report that a man was making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.

Through further investigation officers determined that 40-year-old Adrian Castillo allegedly pointed a firearm at the victims and threatened them, according to officials.

It was noted that Castillo later returned to the residence after the initial incident and it was then that he was arrested.

