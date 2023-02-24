Corcoran Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Brokaw Avenue on Thursday at 6:57 p.m. after a report that a man was making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.
Through further investigation officers determined that 40-year-old Adrian Castillo allegedly pointed a firearm at the victims and threatened them, according to officials.
It was noted that Castillo later returned to the residence after the initial incident and it was then that he was arrested.
Castillo was allegedly found to be in possession of 24.5 grams of methamphetamine and a .22 caliber revolver. Castillo was prohibited from owning firearms due to prior convictions.
Castillo was booked into the Kings County Jail in violation of 298000(A)PC Felon in possession of a firearm, 25850(C) (1) PC- carry loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, 30305 (A) (1) PC-prohibited person in possession of ammunition, 11377(A) H&S-possession of a controlled substance and 422 PC-criminal threats.
He is being held on $130,000 bail.