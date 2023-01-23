Corcoran Police were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue after a reported traffic collision early Sunday morning, according to officials.
When police arrived, the vehicle in question fled the scene, leaving behind a damaged fence. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.
Officers reported three male subjects inside the vehicle. Officers removed the occupants and reportedly located a loaded handgun on the driver of the vehicle.