Corcoran man arrested for threats, child endangerment

CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested Thursday after threatening someone with a gun in the presence of children, according to Corcoran Police Department officials.

Around 12:45 p.m., Corcoran Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Arnold Court regarding an unwanted person with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers said they located the suspect who reportedly had a gun. Through investigation, they learned the suspect, 32-year-old Juan Aguilar, threatened to kill a person while in possession of a gun and children were present during this incident.

Police said Aguilar was arrested and subsequently booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats and child endangerment. Aguilar’s bail was set at $100,000 for the criminal threats charge and no bail for the child endangerment charge.

