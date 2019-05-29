CORCORAN — A Corcoran man with active warrants was arrested early Wednesday morning when he was found with a concealed firearm, according to the Corcoran Police Department.
Around 2 a.m., Corcoran officers said they contacted a male subject walking out of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Dairy Avenue with a backpack. They said the subject identified himself as 30-year-old Juan Hernandez, a transient, from Corcoran.
During the contact with Hernandez, police said officers discovered he was in possession of a .38-caliber revolver concealed in his backpack and was also found to have three active warrants for his arrest.
Authorities said Hernandez was booked into the Corcoran City Jail on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and the three active warrants.
Officials said Hernandez was later transported and booked into the Kings County Jail. His bail amount is set at $125,000.
