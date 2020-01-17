CORCORAN – An inmate in Corcoran attacked two other inmates Thursday, killing one of them, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said.
The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran (SATF).
According to a press release from CDCR, correctional officers responded when inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, attacked two inmates with a weapon and caused multiple head wounds to both victims.
Prison officials said medical staff continued life-saving measures while waiting for the ambulances for both injured inmates.
They said both inmates were transported to a local medical center, however, 48-year-old inmate David Bobb succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 4:00 p.m.
The other inmate remains in critical condition at an outside area hospital, officials said.
Prison officials said Bobb was received by CDCR from San Diego County in October 2005 to serve a life with the possibility of parole sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.
They said Watson was received by CDCR from Humboldt County in September 2009 to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
SATF’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kings County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of Bobb as a homicide.
