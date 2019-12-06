CORCORAN — A convicted felon on probation was arrested Thursday after he was found with ammunition, Corcoran Police said.
Just before 7:30 p.m., investigators from the Major Crime Task Force conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 2100 block of Sherman Avenue for an observed violation.
Investigators contacted the driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Jose Salas. They said Salas was found to be on active Kings County Probation.
When investigators conducted a search of Salas’ vehicle, they said they located live ammunition.
Authorities said Salas was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and was later booked into the Kings County Jail. Salas is being held without bail due to the Kings County Probation Department issuing a probation violation hold on him.
