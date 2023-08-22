A civil lawsuit filed in January alleges the City of Hanford racially discriminated against and unfairly violated the civil rights of one of its former police officers.
The lawsuit claims that Jason Stingley, who is African American and a former sergeant at the Hanford Police Department, worked in a hostile environment where he was berated with “racial and derogatory epithets,” unfairly demoted so that a White counterpart could be promoted and subjected to retaliatory Internal Affairs investigations.
The lawsuit names the City of Hanford, the Hanford Police Department and three current or retired Hanford Police employees — Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever, Hanford Police Captain Stephanie Huddleston and retired Hanford Police Corporal Jeff Davis — as defendants.
The complaint lists 19 federal and state claims against the City and other defendants, including wrongful termination, retaliation for exercising free speech and conspiracy to interfere with civil rights.
According to Stingley’s LinkedIn profile, Stingley worked at the Hanford Police Department from 2006 until January of 2022. A Facebook post from the Pismo Beach Police Department in February of 2022 announced that Stingley had joined their department.
One incident described by the lawsuit alleges that Stingley was instructed by Sever to get on his knees on a busy street corner so other, White police officers could demonstrate what the complaint describes as a “staged violent arrest” in front of African American citizens in Hanford. The suit also alleged that Davis called Stingley an “Uncle Tom” in front of the entire police department.
The complaint requests monetary damages for pain and humiliation suffered by Stingley, attorney’s fees and further punitive damages against the individual defendants named in the case.
The City of Hanford declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing litigation.
“The City denies all allegations and offers no further comments as litigation is pending,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson in an email.
In its official response to the civil complaint filed with the federal court, the defendants denied many of the claims made by Stingley’s complaint, asking for the suit to be dismissed and the defendants’ legal costs to be paid for.
The jury trial for the case is currently scheduled for Oct. 21, 2025.