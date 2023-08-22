Hanford Civic Auditorium
Hanford Civic Auditorium on an afternoon in June

 Jesse Stone, Staff

A civil lawsuit filed in January alleges the City of Hanford racially discriminated against and unfairly violated the civil rights of one of its former police officers.

The lawsuit claims that Jason Stingley, who is African American and a former sergeant at the Hanford Police Department, worked in a hostile environment where he was berated with “racial and derogatory epithets,” unfairly demoted so that a White counterpart could be promoted and subjected to retaliatory Internal Affairs investigations.

The lawsuit names the City of Hanford, the Hanford Police Department and three current or retired Hanford Police employees — Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever, Hanford Police Captain Stephanie Huddleston and retired Hanford Police Corporal Jeff Davis — as defendants.

