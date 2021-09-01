With Labor Day weekend approaching, the California Highway Patrol has announced that it will be on full alert, and is encouraging safe travel for motorists.
As part of their effort, the CHP throughout the state – including the Hanford station – will be entering a Maximum Enforcement Period (or MEP) at the end of the week.
Starting at 6:01 p.m. Friday, the MEP will go into effect, running until 11:59 p.m. Monday. During this time, officers will focus on removing impaired motorists off the road. This includes not only alcohol, but cannabis and narcotics that can hinder perception and judgement. Last year during Labor Day Weekend, the CHP made 900 arrests statewide for driving under the influence, while 46 people were killed in accidents — many of them not wearing seat belts.
“Our officers are dedicated to making the roadways safe for all who use them,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Driving sober or designating a sober driver is the responsible choice to keep you, your passengers, and other motorists safe.”
In their release to the public, the CHP also stressed that their officers and sergeants have received additional training to detect impaired drivers, while the State of California has the highest number of drug recognition experts (DREs) — officers specifically trained to detect and identify drug impairment.
“During the upcoming holiday weekend, DREs will be on duty throughout the state,” the release said.
Witnesses to possible drunk driving are encouraged to keep their distance and call 9-1-1 and provide the dispatcher with a complete description of the vehicle, license plate number, location, and direction of travel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.