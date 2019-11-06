HANFORD — A 25-year-old woman who was wanted in connection with the death of her baby after it was discovered the stillborn baby had toxic levels of meth in his system has been arrested, according to a Hanford Police Department press release.
Local Law Enforcement officials say they received a tip regarding Chelsea Cheyenne Becker possibly being in the Lemoore area.
Law Enforcement Officials located video surveillance showing Chelsea Becker in the area of the Tachi Palace in Lemoore. After speaking with witnesses and obtaining further tips, Becker was located at a residence in the City of Visalia early Wednesday morning.
Becker was taken into custody and transported to the Kings County Jail where she was booked for Murder.
Previous Story:
Officers have issued a warrant for 25-year-old Chelsea Becker, who gave birth to a stillborn male fetus in a local hospital on Sept. 10, according to a media release.
The Kings County Coroner's Office later completed an autopsy on the stillborn fetus and ruled the fetus' death as a homicide due to toxic levels of methamphetamine in the fetus' system.
The Hanford Police Department investigated further with other local agencies and learned of that Becker has had years of substance abuse. She has also had multiple children removed from her custody in recent years due to situations surrounding her substance abuse, officials said.
Additionally, Becker admitted to law enforcement she used methamphetamine during her most recent pregnancy as late as three days prior to giving birth to the stillborn fetus.
Officials issued a Kings County arrest warrant for Becker for the charge of murder with the bail amount of $5 million. Becker is known to frequent the Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino in Lemoore, the Hanford area and Dinuba.
