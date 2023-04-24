One citation was handed out during a weekend minor decoy operation handled by Kings County Sheriff’s deputies and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Of the 17 businesses visited by the team, all denied the minor decoy alcohol except an employee at Bravo Farms, 33321 Bernard Dr., in Kettleman City, who was cited for selling alcohol to a minor.
The program is part of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s minor decoy/shoulder tap grant project, which is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.