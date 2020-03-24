Friday. March 20

Jose Luis Cruz, 32, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Parole Violation

Lucio Hernandez, 42, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Attempted Murder

Antoinette Marie Garcia, 41, Suspicion of Misdemeanor Petty Theft $950 or less, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bench Warrant Felony

Daniel Cardoso, 28, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, March 21

Geordie Giovanni Carrillo, 22, Suspicion of Robbery, Burglary, Stolen Property w/Priors, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Petty Theft, Poss of Controlled Substance

Robert Ryan Harden, 50, Suspicion of Burglary, Stolen Property; $950 or Less

Sunday, March 22

James Wayne Hansen, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle

Jorge Romero Bautista, 37, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab