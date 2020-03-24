Friday. March 20
Jose Luis Cruz, 32, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Parole Violation
Lucio Hernandez, 42, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Attempted Murder
Antoinette Marie Garcia, 41, Suspicion of Misdemeanor Petty Theft $950 or less, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bench Warrant Felony
Daniel Cardoso, 28, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday, March 21
Geordie Giovanni Carrillo, 22, Suspicion of Robbery, Burglary, Stolen Property w/Priors, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Petty Theft, Poss of Controlled Substance
Robert Ryan Harden, 50, Suspicion of Burglary, Stolen Property; $950 or Less
Sunday, March 22
James Wayne Hansen, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle
Jorge Romero Bautista, 37, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.