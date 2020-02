× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Rigoberto Esparza, 33, Suspicion of Falsely Impersonate Another, Out of County Bench Warrant, Burglary, Forgery,

Bakari Rashawn Fields, 21, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Cont Subst, Trans btn Counties, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors

Daejauni Riddley, 27, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail

Robert Sosa Perez, 51, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance

Emmanuel Perez, 28, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Participate in Street Gang, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Javier Vidales, 31, Suspicion of Participate in Street Gang, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm