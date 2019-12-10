{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Dec. 6

Brandon Manuel Leal, 26, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Guadalupe Romero Bravo, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Miguel Angel Ramirez, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Tyler Mykel Jones, 20, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Francisco Guzman Garcia, 43, Suspicion of Failure to register new address, Under Influence Cont Substance, Fail to Provide Required Reg Info,

Ricky Dean Hudson, 58, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Trespass: Railroad Property

Kenneth Andrew Byrd, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Fail to Register as Arson Offender

Francisco Aguirre Ortiz, 29, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Saturday, Dec. 7

Sergio Ramos, 19, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Participate in Street Gang, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Nathan Cameron Millan, 21, Suspicion of Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc Participate in Street Gang, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Victor Manuel Pizano-Vargas, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj

Gina Marie Martin, 43, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Intercept/Etc Phone Transmissions, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner

Aaron Duncan Faubion, 24, Suspicion of Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Street Gang

Sunday, Dec. 8

Fabian Ocampo, 25, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Carry Loaded FA w/Intent Commit Felony

Leslie Jean Bradish, 41, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Subst, Trans btn Counties

Elonda Nicole Logan, 47, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, New Felony W/Felony Pending

Dustin Michael Lee, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

