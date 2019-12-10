Friday, Dec. 6
Brandon Manuel Leal, 26, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Guadalupe Romero Bravo, 26, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Miguel Angel Ramirez, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Tyler Mykel Jones, 20, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Francisco Guzman Garcia, 43, Suspicion of Failure to register new address, Under Influence Cont Substance, Fail to Provide Required Reg Info,
Ricky Dean Hudson, 58, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Trespass: Railroad Property
Kenneth Andrew Byrd, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Fail to Register as Arson Offender
Francisco Aguirre Ortiz, 29, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Saturday, Dec. 7
You have free articles remaining.
Sergio Ramos, 19, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Participate in Street Gang, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Nathan Cameron Millan, 21, Suspicion of Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc Participate in Street Gang, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Victor Manuel Pizano-Vargas, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj
Gina Marie Martin, 43, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Intercept/Etc Phone Transmissions, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner
Aaron Duncan Faubion, 24, Suspicion of Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Street Gang
Sunday, Dec. 8
Fabian Ocampo, 25, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Carry Loaded FA w/Intent Commit Felony
Leslie Jean Bradish, 41, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Subst, Trans btn Counties
Elonda Nicole Logan, 47, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, New Felony W/Felony Pending
Dustin Michael Lee, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.