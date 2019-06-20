{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, June 17

Samuel Gallardo Garcia, 20, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

John-Michael Molina, 24, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Christian Elias Zamora, 19, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Christopher Feliberto Diaz, 29, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance

Eduardo Paz, 27, Suspicion of Unlicensed Driver, Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse W/Minor -16

Gilberto Figueroa Mendoza, 50, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, DUI - Drugs Only, Under Influence Cont Substance

Jonathan Cervantes-Santana, 25, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se, On Prob for DUI Operate MVA w/BAC +0.01, Driv on rev/sus lic

Billie Jean Darlen Bourbois, 29, Suspicion of Reckless Driving:Highway, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Tuesday, June 18

Randell Richard Wrzesinski, 56, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol

Jose Arreguin Villafana, 40, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Possess/Etc Machinegun

Jose Juan Quintero, 25, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Street Gang, Carry Loaded Firearm, Gang Member

Jairo Javier Vasquez, 32, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term

Mark Anthony Tapia, 52, Suspicion of Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Poss of Controlled Substance

Eric Francisco Mercado, 24, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Possess/Etc Machinegun, Sell/Convert To/Etc Machinegun

Christian Rey Cortez, 22, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc

Sylvia Whitfield, 55, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss Contr Substance w/o Prescription

Rosemary Ann Diaz, 23, Suspicion of Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene

Joseph Bagwell, 26, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc

Rafael Acevedo, 40, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Ashley Suzanne Kohler, 33, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Felony

Mario Hernandez, 30, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term

Michael Rocha, 36, Suspicion of Temp Bkg/Hold for Outside Agcy

Gloria Bagwell, 45, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Marijuana, Poss for Sales,

Lupe Marie Castro, 38, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance

Erica Alicia Martinez, 33, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance

Raul Lopez, 48, Suspicion of Temp Bkg/Hold for Outside Agcy

Briana Jade Vidana, 26, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance

Zachariah Francisco Viscarra, 30, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc

Antonio Padilla, 31, Suspicion of Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Street Gang

Jason Charles Kaloustain, 47, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Participate in Street Gang

Frank Jimenez, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc

Gabriel Gonzales, 23, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Possess/Etc Machinegun, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Jose Moreno, 23, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Possess/Etc Machinegun, Sell/Convert To/Etc Machinegun

Alfonso Garcia III, 27, Suspicion of Marijuana, Poss for Sales

Jonathan Garcia, 27, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Robert Jesse Flores, 23, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Humberto Jr. Mireles, 24, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc

Lynn Dignan, 41, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Theodore Michael Torres, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Contrbtng to delinq of minor, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

David Alvarez, 41, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

David Ray Sanchez, 38, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term

David Jess Perez, 33, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Possess/Etc Machinegun, Sell/Convert To/Etc Machinegun

Amanda Francesca Lopez, 38, Suspicion of Vandalism, Poss of Controlled Substance

David Mark Cooper, 30, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Haz Mat Motor Carr Directing Transport, MFG/Sales/Trans Assault Weapon,

Elaine Sophia Enriquez, 39, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Destroy/etc Documentary Evid

Christopher Rene Gonzales, 29, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Alfredo Navarrete Gutierrez, 43, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd

Christian Jovanny Sanchez, 26, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Revocation of Parole, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Bench Warrant Felony,

Hector Flores Gonzalez, 26, Suspicion of Extortion, Participate in Street Gang, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

