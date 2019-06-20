Monday, June 17
Samuel Gallardo Garcia, 20, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
John-Michael Molina, 24, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Christian Elias Zamora, 19, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Christopher Feliberto Diaz, 29, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance
Eduardo Paz, 27, Suspicion of Unlicensed Driver, Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse W/Minor -16
Gilberto Figueroa Mendoza, 50, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, DUI - Drugs Only, Under Influence Cont Substance
Jonathan Cervantes-Santana, 25, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se, On Prob for DUI Operate MVA w/BAC +0.01, Driv on rev/sus lic
Billie Jean Darlen Bourbois, 29, Suspicion of Reckless Driving:Highway, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Tuesday, June 18
Randell Richard Wrzesinski, 56, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol
Jose Arreguin Villafana, 40, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Possess/Etc Machinegun
Jose Juan Quintero, 25, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Street Gang, Carry Loaded Firearm, Gang Member
Jairo Javier Vasquez, 32, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term
Mark Anthony Tapia, 52, Suspicion of Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Poss of Controlled Substance
Eric Francisco Mercado, 24, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Possess/Etc Machinegun, Sell/Convert To/Etc Machinegun
Christian Rey Cortez, 22, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Sylvia Whitfield, 55, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss Contr Substance w/o Prescription
Rosemary Ann Diaz, 23, Suspicion of Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene
Joseph Bagwell, 26, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Rafael Acevedo, 40, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Ashley Suzanne Kohler, 33, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Out of County Warrant-Felony
Mario Hernandez, 30, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term
Michael Rocha, 36, Suspicion of Temp Bkg/Hold for Outside Agcy
Gloria Bagwell, 45, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Marijuana, Poss for Sales,
Lupe Marie Castro, 38, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Erica Alicia Martinez, 33, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Raul Lopez, 48, Suspicion of Temp Bkg/Hold for Outside Agcy
Briana Jade Vidana, 26, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Zachariah Francisco Viscarra, 30, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Antonio Padilla, 31, Suspicion of Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Street Gang
Jason Charles Kaloustain, 47, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Participate in Street Gang
Frank Jimenez, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc
Gabriel Gonzales, 23, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Possess/Etc Machinegun, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Jose Moreno, 23, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Possess/Etc Machinegun, Sell/Convert To/Etc Machinegun
Alfonso Garcia III, 27, Suspicion of Marijuana, Poss for Sales
Jonathan Garcia, 27, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Robert Jesse Flores, 23, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Humberto Jr. Mireles, 24, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Lynn Dignan, 41, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Theodore Michael Torres, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Contrbtng to delinq of minor, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
David Alvarez, 41, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
David Ray Sanchez, 38, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term
David Jess Perez, 33, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Possess/Etc Machinegun, Sell/Convert To/Etc Machinegun
Amanda Francesca Lopez, 38, Suspicion of Vandalism, Poss of Controlled Substance
David Mark Cooper, 30, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Haz Mat Motor Carr Directing Transport, MFG/Sales/Trans Assault Weapon,
Elaine Sophia Enriquez, 39, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Destroy/etc Documentary Evid
Christopher Rene Gonzales, 29, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Alfredo Navarrete Gutierrez, 43, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd
Christian Jovanny Sanchez, 26, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Revocation of Parole, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Bench Warrant Felony,
Hector Flores Gonzalez, 26, Suspicion of Extortion, Participate in Street Gang, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
