Friday, Aug. 9

Justin Allen Scruggs, 36, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Shawn Michael Hipol, 39, Suspicion of Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail

Jose Orlando Verduzco, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Vandalism, Damage under $400

Jose Angel Sanchez, 48, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950

George Roland Smith, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Fortino Cisneros, 32, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, Out of County Bench Warrant

Saturday, Aug. 10

Yesenia Guadalupe Vega, 23, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene

Roberto Torrez, 47, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance,

Under Influence Cont Substance

Tansisha Jeanenn Brown, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd, Under Influence Cont Substance, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Brandon Marquise Hobbs, 29, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Vandalism, Damage under $400, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property

Alberto Sanchez-Hernandez, 41, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Alejandro Gutierrez, 25, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Michael Daniloff, 33, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Isaac Ortega-Castillo, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, Out of County Bench Warrant

Fidel Tafoya Arellano, 18, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, DUI Alcohol - Misd

Mark Stevens Wilson, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail

Ryan Dewayne Brooks, 38, Suspicion of Parole Violation,  Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Joseph Martin Cole, 36, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Misd.

Daniel Fredrick Medrano, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Daniel Paul Martinez, 28, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm

Ruben James Dominguez, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Probation Violation, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Sunday, Aug. 11

Ricardo Ismael Sandoval, 18, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Alex Carranza, 30, Suspicion of Vandalism

Christopher Andrew Flores, 34, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

James Lindsey Amaya, 56, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance

Veronica Figueroa Gonzales, 32, Suspicion of Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail

Steven Eugene Stickler, 30, Suspicion of Court Ordered Transport

