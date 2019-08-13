Friday, Aug. 9
Justin Allen Scruggs, 36, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Shawn Michael Hipol, 39, Suspicion of Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail
Jose Orlando Verduzco, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Vandalism, Damage under $400
Jose Angel Sanchez, 48, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
George Roland Smith, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Fortino Cisneros, 32, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, Out of County Bench Warrant
Saturday, Aug. 10
Yesenia Guadalupe Vega, 23, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene
Roberto Torrez, 47, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance,
Under Influence Cont Substance
Tansisha Jeanenn Brown, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd, Under Influence Cont Substance, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Brandon Marquise Hobbs, 29, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Vandalism, Damage under $400, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property
Alberto Sanchez-Hernandez, 41, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Alejandro Gutierrez, 25, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Michael Daniloff, 33, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Isaac Ortega-Castillo, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, Out of County Bench Warrant
Fidel Tafoya Arellano, 18, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, DUI Alcohol - Misd
Mark Stevens Wilson, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail
Ryan Dewayne Brooks, 38, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Joseph Martin Cole, 36, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Misd.
Daniel Fredrick Medrano, 36, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Daniel Paul Martinez, 28, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm
Ruben James Dominguez, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Probation Violation, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Sunday, Aug. 11
Ricardo Ismael Sandoval, 18, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Alex Carranza, 30, Suspicion of Vandalism
Christopher Andrew Flores, 34, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
James Lindsey Amaya, 56, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Veronica Figueroa Gonzales, 32, Suspicion of Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail
Steven Eugene Stickler, 30, Suspicion of Court Ordered Transport
