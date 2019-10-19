Tuesday, Oct. 15
Nathaniel Guillermo Cortez, 18, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, CCW:CRIM STREET GANG:ACTIVE, Participate in Street Gang, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bench Warrant Felony, Prohib Weapon on School Ground,
Shannon Zorka Ristick, 32, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Interfering with Police Ofcr,
Poss of Controlled Substance,
Alberto Flores Olbea, 46, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, Exhibit Firearm
Westley Williams, 42, Suspicion of Kidnapping
Kimberly Sixtos Cabrera, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery
Stephen Cordova, 23, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Burglary, Possess/Sell Switch Blade Knife, Poss of Controlled Substance
Roderick Domingo Ransom, 36, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Embezzlement
John Joseph Adkins, 32, Suspicion of Assault w/Force or GBI by Prisoner, A Prior Serious Felony Conviction
Andra Lavell Spencer, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Desiree Marinah Chavez, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse, Vandalism
David Angel Lacrue, 37, Suspicion of Burglary, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Corrie Donta Cole, 38, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Salvador Huerta Zamora, 62, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Disorderly Conduct: Under Influence Drug, Interfering with Police Ofcr,
Jose Campa 28, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Carry Concealed Stolen Weapon, CCW Prohibited Class/Unlawful Possession
Ryan Edward Washington, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
Anna Marie Duenas, 36, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Thursday, Oct. 17
Gustavo Hernandez, 20, Suspicion of Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Vehicle Occupant Carry Concealed Firearm, Carry Loaded FA in Public:Specific Circu, Poss of Controlled Substances
Jeffery Eugene Harris, 22, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
James Allen Randall, 40, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Rebecca Lynn Schreiber, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Angelique Solis, 32, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Christopher Alfred Babinczki, 32, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
James Odell Smith, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
