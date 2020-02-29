Wednesday, Feb. 26
Eric Machuca, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Brian Dane Bland, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Alyssa Isabel Miramontes, 22, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Under Influence Cont Substance
Donald Gene Williams, 39, Suspicion of Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail
Tramell Antione Pitts, 38, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice
Jose Raul Rios, 35, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
David Vergara Guzman, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony
Joey Lynn, 32, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Pedro Alejandro Murillo Uribe, 31, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
Thursday, Feb. 27
Sergio Ivan Inzunza Lopez, 31, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child
Jonathan Velasco, 28, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer
Rosalio Reyes, 23, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
William Allan Langstaff, 23, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Erik George Ortega, 38, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Cesar David Rodriguez, 26, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Participate in Street Gang Revocation of Parole, Interfering with Police Ofcr