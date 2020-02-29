Bookings
Wednesday, Feb. 26

Eric Machuca, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Brian Dane Bland, 34, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Alyssa Isabel Miramontes, 22, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Under Influence Cont Substance

Donald Gene Williams, 39, Suspicion of Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail

Tramell Antione Pitts, 38, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice

Jose Raul Rios, 35, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

David Vergara Guzman, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony

Joey Lynn, 32, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Pedro Alejandro Murillo Uribe, 31, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950

Thursday, Feb. 27

Sergio Ivan Inzunza Lopez, 31, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child

Jonathan Velasco, 28, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer

Rosalio Reyes, 23, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

William Allan Langstaff, 23, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Erik George Ortega, 38, Suspicion of Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Cesar David Rodriguez, 26, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Participate in Street Gang Revocation of Parole, Interfering with Police Ofcr

