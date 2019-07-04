Monday, July 1
Maria Salgado, 37, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Jesse Anthony Villagran, 42, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Angel Suzy Reyes, 40, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Falsely Impersonate Another
Osbaldo Fidel Ibanez, 34, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Douglas Danthony Smith, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Jessica Lynn Harrington, 41, Suspicion of DUI - Misd - .08 per se, Interfering with Police Ofcr, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail
Jesus Angel Rodriguez, 32, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Spousal Abuse
Maraih Rose Avalos, 21, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Robbery
Sarah Danette Wadsworth, 37, Suspicion of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Out of County Bench Warrant,
Lee Andrew Bellamy, 33, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Sergio Hugo Jauregui, 33, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Poss of Controlled Substance, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Landon Mark Jones, 38, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Vandalism, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene
Tuesday, July 2
Kimberly Sue Moss, 37, Suspicion of Falsely Impersonate Another
Ashley Nichole Fagundes, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic, Poss of Controlled Substance
Kenny Lamont Comer, 47, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Out of County Bench Warrant
Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 21, Suspicion of Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Jeff Lloyd Clay, 40, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Cristoval Salcido, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De
Frank William Rodriguez, 37, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish
Eduardo Medina Morales, 24, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Valente Gonzalez Garza, 46, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Jhordan Malik Davis, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary, Forgery of a Check
Tara Lynn Verissimo, 46, Suspicion of Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer
Michael James Huckaby, 30, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Desiree Renee Orosco, 36, Suspicion of Fraud to Obtain Aid ($950 or less), Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another
Wednesday, July 3
Ronaldo Brian Estrada, 18, Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Street Gang
