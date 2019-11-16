{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Nov. 14

Raomel Balbuena Garcia, 27, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Bench Warrant Misd.

Alejandro Puga, 21, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, Vandalism, Damage under $400

Salvador Thomas Almanza, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Under Influence CS & w/Firearm,

Marquis Johnson, 26, Suspicion of Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail

Paul Anthony Ogle, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Ryan Michael Barrios, 26, Suspicion of Marijuana, Give/Offer/Transport/Import, Person under the age of 18 yrs Failure to register new address, Failure to register new address

Jose Alfredo Galvan, 23, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950

Dale Trent Reliford, 60, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc,

Rigoberto Celis Rodriguez, 55, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI - Misd - .08 per se,

David Silva, 51, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Parole Violation

Phillip Reyes Morris, 33, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments