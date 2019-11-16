Thursday, Nov. 14
Raomel Balbuena Garcia, 27, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Bench Warrant Misd.
Alejandro Puga, 21, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+, Vandalism, Damage under $400
Salvador Thomas Almanza, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Under Influence CS & w/Firearm,
Marquis Johnson, 26, Suspicion of Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail
Paul Anthony Ogle, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Interfering with Police Ofcr
You have free articles remaining.
Ryan Michael Barrios, 26, Suspicion of Marijuana, Give/Offer/Transport/Import, Person under the age of 18 yrs Failure to register new address, Failure to register new address
Jose Alfredo Galvan, 23, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
Dale Trent Reliford, 60, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc,
Rigoberto Celis Rodriguez, 55, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI - Misd - .08 per se,
David Silva, 51, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Parole Violation
Phillip Reyes Morris, 33, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.