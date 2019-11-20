Wednesday, Nov. 20
Byron Keith Wyatt, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Morgan David Moseley, 36, Suspicion of Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Interfering with Police Ofcr
Jose Antonio Martinez, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Guillermo Contreras, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Participate in Street Gang,
Briauna Christine Jones, 22, Suspicion of Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Battery,
Pedro Daniel Cervantes, 37, Suspicion of Manufacture/etc Cont Substance, Escape Jail/Etc While Charged w/a Felony
Christopher Arias, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Allissa Marie Arvizu, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Rosalio Reyes, 23, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Jamie Hatfield, 34, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Miguel Pacheco Sanchez, 36, Suspicion of Oral Copulation
Jonathan Slowbear Lent, 37, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Cody Allen Henderson, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Sahquille DeVaughn Glasshelm, 23, Suspicion of Willful Discharge/Firearm-Gross/Negligen, Parole Violation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.