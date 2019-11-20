{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Byron Keith Wyatt, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Morgan David Moseley, 36, Suspicion of Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Interfering with Police Ofcr

Jose Antonio Martinez, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Guillermo Contreras, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Participate in Street Gang,

Briauna Christine Jones, 22, Suspicion of Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Battery,

Pedro Daniel Cervantes, 37, Suspicion of Manufacture/etc Cont Substance, Escape Jail/Etc While Charged w/a Felony

Christopher Arias, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cont Subst & Armed w/Gun, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition

Thursday, Nov. 21

Allissa Marie Arvizu, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Rosalio Reyes, 23, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Jamie Hatfield, 34, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Miguel Pacheco Sanchez, 36, Suspicion of Oral Copulation

Jonathan Slowbear Lent, 37, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Cody Allen Henderson, 33, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Sahquille DeVaughn Glasshelm, 23, Suspicion of Willful Discharge/Firearm-Gross/Negligen, Parole Violation

