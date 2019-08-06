Friday, Aug. 2
Leslie Earl Troup, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Sheena Torres, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance
Frank Raymond Rocha, 52, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Tiana Charon Burge, 37, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Defrauding an Innkeeper ($400 or Less), School Attendance, Failure to Provide
Ashley Denise Aguilar, 31, Suspicion of Forged or Altered Prescription, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Burglary, Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Personal ID Info-Intent to Defraud
Freya Delta Maria Ramirez, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Roger Everette Jones, 62, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony
Shadeed Kyle Denson, 31, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Possess Open Cont near ABC Lic, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Jacob Joseph Cordova, 23, Suspicion of Burglary, Spousal Abuse, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, False Imprisonment
Johnny Rios Flores, 43, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Enhancement-Consecutive/Aggregate Term Attempted Murder, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Anthony Floyd Hunter, 42, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Victor Edward Contreras, 46, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Felony - .08 per se, Drive veh/roadway w/expired registration, Drive While License Restrict for DUI
George Lepe, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Martin Jesus Ledesma, 30, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Saturday, Aug. 3
Devon Denzel Ayala, 20, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol, Vandalism, Escape Jail/Etc While Charged w/a Felony,
Gerardo Rubio Ayala, 29, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Parole Violation
Ryan Edward Washington, 19, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
Jessie Daniel Barnes, 24, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Arrange/Go to Meeting w/Minor, Contact w/Minor Intent Sex, Poss Matter Cont Minor -14 Yrs
Monica Mireles Coronado, 36, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Battery, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Fail to Appear after Written Promise
Celia Zamora, 33, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Punishment: False Imprisonment w/Viol/Fraud/Deceit, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Maria DeJesus Flores, 25, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Esau Taylor, 21, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Bryan Jay Cillay, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Charles Anderson Brown, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Probation Violation, Unlicensed Driver, Bench Warrant Misd.
Sunday, August 4
Luis Moreno, 40, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Ronald Vinson Glowczewski, 67, Suspicion of Transient Failure to Register 30 Day Upd, Bench Warrant Misd
Angel Jr. Miranda, 22, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Viol of Dom Viol Crt Order/Inj, Spousal Abuse, Participate in Street Gang, Parole Violation, Attempted Murder
Brittany Leigh Gay, 33, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Angelina Oviedo, 38, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Douglas Barton Hall, 60, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Johnny Juan Castaneda, 43, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Nathan Gene Hensley, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Fraud to Obtain Aid, Perjury
Solomon Jose Jacuinde, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Escape Jail/While Charged w/Felony:Force, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Carlos Alfredo Pena Iglesias, 38, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI-Misd - .08 or above
