Wednesday, June 5
Arthur James Harris, 18, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr
Genaro Maldonado Morfin, 54, Suspicion of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Malcolm Elijah Johnson, 19, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Patrick Shane Sexton, 31, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Cynthia Inez Ramirez, 28, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Michael Alvidrez, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance
Jennifer Ann Claus, 42, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd
Jesse Rosendo Ortiz, 47, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance
Summer Lyn Perry, 41, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd
Holly Evelyn Blair, 37, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Reckless Driving:Offstreet Parking Fac
Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Rosa Vaquera, 49, Suspicion of Intimidate Wit/Vict from Pros, Accessory
Adrian Gonzalez, 26, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Francine Toralez, 26, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI - Misd - .08 per se, Unlicensed Driver
Christina Kim Slaughter-Mendoza, 51, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Frances Jaramillo Reyna, 43, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Unlicensed Driver, If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine
Nestor Daniel Montesdeoca, 34, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Lorenzo Gonzalez Corona, 66, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Joseph Eddie Thompson, 36, Suspicion of Benefit by False Financial Stmt-Fake Nam, Forgery/etc of DL or ID Card, Sell Transfer Convey an Access Card w/Intent to Defraud, Theft by Use of Access Card Information, Out of County Bench Warrant, Theft of Elder/Dependent Adult Under >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less),
Michael Martin Chambers, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)
Thursday, June 6
Johnny Ervey Urias, 44, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Spousal Abuse, Parole Violation
Samantha Elizabeth Alaniz, 26, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Juan Carlos Sahagun, ,26, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Margarita Anna Florez, 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
Edward Scott Bonar, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Michael Joseph Sotelo, 54, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Kris Michael Roza, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Forged or Altered Prescription, Theft of Utility Services (over $400)
Jose Antonio Zambrano, 19, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
Eddy John Anthony Lewis, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Failure to register address w/agency
Keith Kullgren, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Alfred Joseph Lara, 39, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Marcus Denzel Parham, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Randy Garcia, 51, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Richard John Rodriguez, 45, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Ryan Dean Gines, 39, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Under Influence Cont Substance, Junker Buy Wire/Metal Illegally, Poss of Controlled Substance
Roger Wayne Scott, 57, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Makeda Catrell Curry, 33, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Parole Violation
Brandon Michael Nikonowicz, 32, Suspicion of Manufacture/etc Cont Substance, Parole Violation
Candelaria Maria Contreras, 31, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Luis Gonzalez Toledo, 37, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Unique Renene Tellez, 32, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab
Ronald Lee Delgado, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Gerardo Barojas, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Melissa Ann Mendez, 26, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Juan Ernesto Enriquez, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict
