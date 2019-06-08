{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, June 5

Arthur James Harris, 18, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr

Genaro Maldonado Morfin, 54, Suspicion of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Marijuana, Cultivation/Harvest, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Malcolm Elijah Johnson, 19, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Patrick Shane Sexton, 31, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Cynthia Inez Ramirez, 28, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Michael Alvidrez, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance

Jennifer Ann Claus, 42, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd

Jesse Rosendo Ortiz, 47, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance

Summer Lyn Perry, 41, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd

Holly Evelyn Blair, 37, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Reckless Driving:Offstreet Parking Fac

Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Rosa Vaquera, 49, Suspicion of Intimidate Wit/Vict from Pros, Accessory

Adrian Gonzalez, 26, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Francine Toralez, 26, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI - Misd - .08 per se, Unlicensed Driver

Christina Kim Slaughter-Mendoza, 51, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Frances Jaramillo Reyna, 43, Suspicion of Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, Unlicensed Driver, If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine

Nestor Daniel Montesdeoca, 34, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Lorenzo Gonzalez Corona, 66, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Joseph Eddie Thompson, 36, Suspicion of Benefit by False Financial Stmt-Fake Nam, Forgery/etc of DL or ID Card, Sell Transfer Convey an Access Card w/Intent to Defraud, Theft by Use of Access Card Information, Out of County Bench Warrant, Theft of Elder/Dependent Adult Under >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less),

Michael Martin Chambers, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO)

Thursday, June 6

Johnny Ervey Urias, 44, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Spousal Abuse, Parole Violation

Samantha Elizabeth Alaniz, 26, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Juan Carlos Sahagun, ,26, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Margarita Anna Florez, 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

Edward Scott Bonar, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Michael Joseph Sotelo, 54, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Kris Michael Roza, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Forged or Altered Prescription, Theft of Utility Services (over $400)

Jose Antonio Zambrano, 19, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Eddy John Anthony Lewis, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Failure to register address w/agency

Keith Kullgren, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Alfred Joseph Lara, 39, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Marcus Denzel Parham, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Randy Garcia, 51, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Richard John Rodriguez, 45, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Ryan Dean Gines, 39, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way, Under Influence Cont Substance, Junker Buy Wire/Metal Illegally, Poss of Controlled Substance

Roger Wayne Scott, 57, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Makeda Catrell Curry, 33, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Parole Violation

Brandon Michael Nikonowicz, 32, Suspicion of Manufacture/etc Cont Substance, Parole Violation

Candelaria Maria Contreras, 31, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Luis Gonzalez Toledo, 37, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Unique Renene Tellez, 32, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab

Ronald Lee Delgado, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Gerardo Barojas, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe

Melissa Ann Mendez, 26, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Juan Ernesto Enriquez, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss Firearm w/Prior Violent Off Convict

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments