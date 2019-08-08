{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Aug. 5

Kevin Michael Ferguson, 41, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

Penny Kaitlyn Maldonado, 33, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance

Jeffrey Daniel Jenkins, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant

Maria Lorena Navarro, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance

Bernardo Aguilar Sanchez, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic

Emilio Eric Martinez, 23, Suspicion of Rape - Vict Incap of Consent, Rape w/Object; Vic Incap/Conse, Annoy/Molest Child under 18

Robert Cameron Carrasquillo, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Fraudulent Possess/Use Scanning Device, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Francisco Pimental, 27, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Lisseth Meza Solorio, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, Interfering with Police Ofcr,

Kenneth Ray Scott, 64, Suspicion of Transient Fail to Reg When Rel from Cust, Failure to Update Annual Registration, Parole Violation

Chase Tyson Aguilar, 36, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Ricky Anfield, 52, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Robert Anthony Perez, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Pauline Louise Risenhoover, 41, Suspicion of Burglary, NSF Checks, Out of County Bench Warrant

Armando Mendoza, 38, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Roman Andres Meza, 28, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Interfering with Police Ofcr

Johana Mejia Solis, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Assault on Custodial Officer, Under Influence Cont Substance, Assault

Brandon Marquise Hobbs, 29, Suspicion of Trespass Refuse to Leave Property

Justin William Billingsley, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Drive While License Restrict for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substances

