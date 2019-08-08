Monday, Aug. 5
Kevin Michael Ferguson, 41, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Penny Kaitlyn Maldonado, 33, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance
Jeffrey Daniel Jenkins, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant
Maria Lorena Navarro, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Bernardo Aguilar Sanchez, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on rev/sus lic
Emilio Eric Martinez, 23, Suspicion of Rape - Vict Incap of Consent, Rape w/Object; Vic Incap/Conse, Annoy/Molest Child under 18
Robert Cameron Carrasquillo, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Fraudulent Possess/Use Scanning Device, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Francisco Pimental, 27, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Lisseth Meza Solorio, 31, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, Interfering with Police Ofcr,
Kenneth Ray Scott, 64, Suspicion of Transient Fail to Reg When Rel from Cust, Failure to Update Annual Registration, Parole Violation
Chase Tyson Aguilar, 36, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Ricky Anfield, 52, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Robert Anthony Perez, 29, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Pauline Louise Risenhoover, 41, Suspicion of Burglary, NSF Checks, Out of County Bench Warrant
Armando Mendoza, 38, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Roman Andres Meza, 28, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Interfering with Police Ofcr
Johana Mejia Solis, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Assault on Custodial Officer, Under Influence Cont Substance, Assault
Brandon Marquise Hobbs, 29, Suspicion of Trespass Refuse to Leave Property
Justin William Billingsley, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Drive While License Restrict for DUI, Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substances
