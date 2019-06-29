Wednesday, June 26
Johannah Pua Nauni Hernandez, 28, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI
Rodrigo Pantojas Esparza, 57, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance
Isaiah Michael Corona, 19, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Christopher Edward Price, 59, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Juan Carlos Castro, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Battery, Unlicensed Driver, Drive veh/roadway w/expired registration
Isaac Michael Padilla, 44, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Anthony Carlos Garza, 30, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Poss of Controlled Substances, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Aaron Padilla, 38, Suspicion of Excluded/Ejected from Gambling Establish, Theft by Use of Access Card Information
Yolanda Zalpa Diaz, 51, Suspicion of Forge Access Card to Defraud, Theft by Use of Access Card Information
Victor Manuel Delara, 28, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance
Angel Gabriel Quintero, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr
Carl Lee Hatton, 55, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
James Edmon Eason, 45, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Marjorie Dolores Soto, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., School Attendance, Failure to Provide
Eugenio Ramon Precaido Rodriguez, 36, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less
Andy Paul Lara-Saiz, 37, Suspicion of Bribe Exec Ofcr, Give/Offer to, DUI - Drugs Only
Nicholas Antonio Cuenca, 32, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Elder Abuse w/Likely GBI/Death
Rudy Espinoza Terronez, 33, Suspicion of Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol, Vandalism, Damage $400+
Anibel Floriano Mandujano, 29, Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab, False Imprisonment, Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Lewd or Lascivious act w/child 14/15
Kristin Elizabeth Gardner, 51, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, Fail to Appear after Written Promise
Thursday, June 27
Nancy Eileen Rumsey, 47, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe
Joel Gutierrez, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Cindy Malone, 54, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Mathew Leno Perez, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Burglary
Christina Maria Natividad, 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance,
Angie Armenta, 53, suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Francisco Guzman Garcia, 42, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Valentine Flores, 42, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales
