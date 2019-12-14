{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Justin Timothy Manlove, 21, Suspicion of Burglary, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another

Karem Vera Nieto, 40, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give

Roger Wayne Scott, 57, Suspicion of Parole Violation

James Michael Armstrong, 28, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Fruits Nuts Crops >$250, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Fermin Flores, 23, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Anthony Michael Borbon, 25, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Spousal Abuse Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device

Thursday, Dec. 12

Roberto Torrez, 48, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Poss of Controlled Substance

Steven Lee Amerson, 32, Suspicion of Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give,

Vincent Earl Hughes, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.,

James Edward Green, 38, Suspicion of Vandalism, Out of County Bench Warrant, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent,

Freddie Vincent Burnias, 32, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Cruz Alvarado, 46, Suspicion of Vandalism, Failure to Appear on Felony Charge

Lee Alan Meek, 31, Suspicion of Poss Matter Cont Minor -14 Yrs

Jose Fuerte Campos, 56, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Oral Copulation w/Victim Under Age 14 & More Than 10 Yrs. Younger

Destiny Marie Ortiz, 18, Suspicion of Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

Shannon Dion Shine, 45, Suspicion of Exhibit/Draw FA:Motor Vehicle Occupant, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Marilyn Shawnta Martinez, 40, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Jenica Janet Sepulveda, 32, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Disp/Pos Forged DL/ID Card, Out of County Bench Warrant

Christopher Jeff Correa, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary:Felony 1st Degree, Subj Released on Bail/OR Commit New Offense, Burglary, Forgery, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Evade Peace Officer: Wrong Way,

