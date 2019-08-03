Wednesday, July 31
Noe Perez, 25, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd
Nancy Bedolla Cabrera, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance
Manuel Andrew Magana, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Mikaela Bell Soto, 21, Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/o Owner's Consent
Matthew Garcia Limon, 22, Suspicion of Annoy/Molest Child under 18, Contact w/Minor Intent Sex, Parole Violation
Raymond Andrew Ramirez, 49, Suspicion of Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail
Danielle Nicole Guzman, 39, Suspicion of DUI - Felony-Combination Alcohol/Drugs
Rontryce Davon Camacho, 32, Suspicion of Evading Peace Officer, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
April Kimberly Cantu, 29, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss Contr Substance w/o Prescription, If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine
Thursday, Aug. 1
Daniel Salazar, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd. Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Phillip Abraham Ochoa, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony,
Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Edward Manuel Cervantes, 31, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Nancy Rae Vela, 54, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Anthony Ray Gonzales, 41, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Michael Anthony Maldonado, 31, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Alfred Julian Sanchez, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Driv on rev/sus lic
Samantha Michelle Newberry, 28, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances
Johnny Oliveira Silva, 26, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Under Influence Cont Substance
Angelo Gabriel Fagundes, 45, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Revocation of Parole, Poss of Controlled Substance
Tome Miguel Fagundes, 47, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
Bernard Patrick Parrott, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, 290 Violation After Incarceration
