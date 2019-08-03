{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 31

Noe Perez, 25, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd

Nancy Bedolla Cabrera, 36, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance

Manuel Andrew Magana, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Mikaela Bell Soto, 21, Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/o Owner's Consent

Matthew Garcia Limon, 22, Suspicion of Annoy/Molest Child under 18, Contact w/Minor Intent Sex, Parole Violation

Raymond Andrew Ramirez, 49, Suspicion of Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail

Danielle Nicole Guzman, 39, Suspicion of DUI - Felony-Combination Alcohol/Drugs

Rontryce Davon Camacho, 32, Suspicion of Evading Peace Officer, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

April Kimberly Cantu, 29, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss Contr Substance w/o Prescription, If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine

Thursday, Aug. 1

Daniel Salazar, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd. Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Phillip Abraham Ochoa, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony,

Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Edward Manuel Cervantes, 31, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Nancy Rae Vela, 54, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Anthony Ray Gonzales, 41, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Michael Anthony Maldonado, 31, Suspicion of Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Alfred Julian Sanchez, 34, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Driv on rev/sus lic

Samantha Michelle Newberry, 28, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances

Johnny Oliveira Silva, 26, Suspicion of Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Under Influence Cont Substance

Angelo Gabriel Fagundes, 45, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Revocation of Parole, Poss of Controlled Substance

Tome Miguel Fagundes, 47, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

Bernard Patrick Parrott, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, 290 Violation After Incarceration

