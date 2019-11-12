Friday, Nov. 8
Jonathan Seth Harper, 31, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Christian Rey Cortez, 22, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Ashley Monique Archuleta, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Crystal Deserea Deleon, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Weapon/Tear Gas Offense:Prison/Jail, XFelon with Tear Gas
Destiny Angel Garcia, 19, Suspicion of DUI - Felony-Combination Alcohol/Drugs, Driv on rev/sus lic
Dwayne Fitzgerald Priester, 55, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Destroy/etc Documentary Evid, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance
Saturday, Nov. 9
Luis Junior Ruiz, 18, Suspicion of Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, Participate in Street Gang, Criminal Street Gang, DUI Alcohol - Misd
Angel Ivan Padilla, 29, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
Miguel Antonio Cantillano, 20, Suspicion of Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, Participate in Street Gang, Criminal Street Gang, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Rey Ramos Leon, 24, Suspicion of ADW – Firearm, Participate in Street Gang, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Participate in Street Gang, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Threat w/Laser Scope w/Intent Cause Fear
Sunday, Nov. 10
Pleas Luttrell Young, 18, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term
Lyndon Alan Dortch, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail
Roberto Valenzuela, 32, Suspicion of DUI w/Prior Specific Convictions Felony, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI, DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Miriam Cordova Gonzalez, 29, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Poss of Controlled Substances, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Steven Isaih Sandoval, 28, Suspicion of Robbery, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Discharge Firearm w/ Gross Neg Participate in Street Gang
Alejandro Javier Cazares, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Out of County Bench Warrant
