Friday, Sept. 20

Kenneth Andrew Byrd, 36, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Donald James Harrigan, 30, Suspicion of Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance

Jada Simone Mills. 21, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Charles Vonwolfgnag Black, 27, Suspicion of DUI - Drugs Only, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Poss of Controlled Substance,

Matthew Lee Barton, 33, Suspicion of Burglary, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Sabrina Alexis Perales, 48, Suspicion of Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Michael Joseph Castaneda, 58, Suspicion of Parole Violation

John Oscar Luis Anderson, 32, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Pedro Daniel Cervantes, 36, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Manufacture/etc Cont Substance

Saturday, Sept. 21

Alicia Diana Hernandez, 36, Suspicion of Burglary, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bench Warrant Felony, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales,

Anthony Ray Walker-Anaya, 23, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Adrian Michael Demaio Aguirre, 32, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Amanda Nichole Blinks, 28, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Marijuana, Poss for Sales

Semaja Renee Jackson, 31, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Eric Francisco Olea, 27, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Sunday, Sept. 22

Julio Ortiz, 37, Suspicion of Aggravated Battery: Gassing by Prisoner, Battery by Prisoner

Dolores Marie Medellin, 36, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner

Luis Albert-Gonzalez Toledo, 37, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Alberto Robert Romero, 31, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Parole Violation

Justin Ryan Workman, 32, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Najee Abdul Mims, 25, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

