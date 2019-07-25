{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, July 22

Hugo Marino Meza, 25, Suspicion of Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Krystle N Gonzalez, 31, Suspicion of Robbery, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Samantha Rose Lovett, 23, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Under Influence Cont Substance

Heidi Lynn Brindle-Alvarez, 43, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Under Influence Cont Substance,

Out of County Bench Warrant

Sean Michael Frain, 26, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Hit & Run - PDO, Locate Owner, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Out of County Bench Warrant

Raul Maciel Moreno, 30, Suspicion of Burglary, Out of County Bench Warrant

Nelson Salazar Coche, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Poss of Controlled Substance, DUI - Driving under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug

Michael Allan Berna, 43, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Frank William Rodriguez, 37, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, PRCS Hold

Jonathan Patrick Delatorre, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors

Tuesday, July 23

Angela Jill Steen, 21, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI - Felony-Combination Alcohol/Drugs, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene

Valentin Cervantes, 19, Suspicion of Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Poss of Controlled Substances, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc,

Benjamin Isaac Fernandez, 18, Suspicion of Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Poss of Controlled Substances, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc

Matthew Alexander Divins, 18, Suspicion of Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug, Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc

Tyra Porshia Owens, 23, Suspicion of Tresspassing

Jennifer Marie Smith, 50, Suspicion of Sex Offender Fail to Register, Out of County Bench Warrant

John Carl Larson, 60, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug

David Gustavo Perry, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Jennifer Lynne Moss, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary:Felony 1st Degree

Kelly James Fox, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation, False Imprisonment w/Violence etc, Spousal Abuse

Travis Allen Earnest, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent

Ralph Waldo Jones, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Fredie Ralph Quair, 23, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Burglary, Participate in Street Gang, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Carry Loaded Firearm, Gang Member

Janelle Hernandez Medina, 24, Suspicion of Burglary

Amber Rae Reyes, 35, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Exon Rodolfo Garcia, 31, Suspicion of Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc

Josue Valle Reyes, 36, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Poss of Controlled Substance, PRCS Hold

