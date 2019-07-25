Monday, July 22
Hugo Marino Meza, 25, Suspicion of Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Krystle N Gonzalez, 31, Suspicion of Robbery, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Samantha Rose Lovett, 23, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Under Influence Cont Substance
Heidi Lynn Brindle-Alvarez, 43, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Under Influence Cont Substance,
Out of County Bench Warrant
Sean Michael Frain, 26, Suspicion of Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Hit & Run - PDO, Locate Owner, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Out of County Bench Warrant
Raul Maciel Moreno, 30, Suspicion of Burglary, Out of County Bench Warrant
Nelson Salazar Coche, 30, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Poss of Controlled Substance, DUI - Driving under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug
Michael Allan Berna, 43, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Frank William Rodriguez, 37, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, PRCS Hold
Jonathan Patrick Delatorre, 35, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors
Tuesday, July 23
Angela Jill Steen, 21, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, DUI - Felony-Combination Alcohol/Drugs, Hit & Run PDO Leave Scene
Valentin Cervantes, 19, Suspicion of Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Poss of Controlled Substances, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc,
Benjamin Isaac Fernandez, 18, Suspicion of Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Poss of Controlled Substances, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Matthew Alexander Divins, 18, Suspicion of Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug, Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc
Tyra Porshia Owens, 23, Suspicion of Tresspassing
Jennifer Marie Smith, 50, Suspicion of Sex Offender Fail to Register, Out of County Bench Warrant
John Carl Larson, 60, Suspicion of Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Poss Loaded Gun & Certain Drug
David Gustavo Perry, 37, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substances, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Jennifer Lynne Moss, 38, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary:Felony 1st Degree
Kelly James Fox, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation, False Imprisonment w/Violence etc, Spousal Abuse
Travis Allen Earnest, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent
Ralph Waldo Jones, 25, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Fredie Ralph Quair, 23, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Burglary, Participate in Street Gang, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Carry Loaded Firearm, Gang Member
Janelle Hernandez Medina, 24, Suspicion of Burglary
Amber Rae Reyes, 35, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Exon Rodolfo Garcia, 31, Suspicion of Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc
Josue Valle Reyes, 36, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Poss of Controlled Substance, PRCS Hold
